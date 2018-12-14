‘I get to rep the Bulldogs this season.’ Buhach Colony standout makes college choice.

Choosing a college wasn’t easy process for Buhach Colony senior Morgan Johnson. Over the six-month process, Johnson got to know track coaches at Cal, Fresno State, San Diego State and UC Davis.
When it came time to make a decision, Johnson made lists of pros and cons for each school.
In the end, Fresno State won out and on Friday, Johnson signed her national letter of intent to accept a track & field scholarship to Fresno State.
“I’m extremely excited,” said Johnson, who signed her letter of intent in front of a large group of friends, family and coaches during a ceremony on campus. “I’m hoping for big things. I’m really excited for this upcoming season.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
How did the Bulldogs win out?
Johnson listed what made her list of pros about Fresno State.
“I love the coach,” she said. “The facilities are great, it’s a great team and a great school.”
Johnson also added, it was the one school that felt most like home.
Johnson has accomplished a lot during her high school career at Buhach Colony. She’s won two Central California Conference discus championships, she won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II championship her sophomore year and reached the CIF State Meet in the discus her freshman season.
Johnson was the Merced Sun-Star Female Track Athlete of the Year in 2016.
Her personal best throw in the discus is 134 feet and 11 inches. Her top mark in the shot put is 35-5.5.
Johnson has come a long way from an athlete who didn’t want to pick up the discus when she was little.
“When she struggled with something she fights it,” said father Roger, who is also her high school throwing coach at Buhach Colony. “Greg Zambrosini is really the unsung hero here. He was the guy who got her into the sport while she was at St. Anthony’s. That got her an early start before high school.”
Johnson was a two-sport athlete during her time at Buhach Colony, also playing middleblocker on the volleyball team. In fact, it was while watching Johnson play volleyball this past season that Fresno State throwing coach April Smith was convinced Johnson should be a Bulldog, according to Roger Johnson.
Morgan currently has a 4.0 GPA and is undecided about her major. With her college decision out of the way, she’s excited about her final high school track season.
“This is a big relief,” Johnson said. “It was a long process. In the end, I feel I made the right choice. I get to rep the Bulldogs this season.”
Buhach Colony water polo star headed to Fresno State
Buhach Colony senior Erin McBride will be joining Johnson at Fresno State. McBride signed a letter of intent to play water polo at Fresno State on Thursday.
McBride was named the Central California Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year the past two seasons.
“Fresno just felt comfortable,” McBride told the Sun-Star in October when she verbally committed to Fresno State. ”Even talking to the other coaches, I felt stressed out. Talking to the coaches at Fresno, I felt I could be myself.
Comments