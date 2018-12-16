Roundup: Winton leads Livingston girls past El Capitan in tournament title game.

Annie Winton was named the Leader of the Pack Tournament MVP after scoring 16 points to lead the Livingston High girls basketball team past El Capitan 49-47 in the championship game on Saturday at Angelo Naldi Court.
Winton averaged 23 points in wins over the Gauchos, Dos Palos and Chavez in the tournament.
Alizabeth Huerta added 11 points for Livingston (5-5).
Boys Basketball
El Capitan 55, Cosumnes Oaks 43 in Elk Grove – Marcus McCutchen was named the tournament MVP after the Gauchos won the championship game of the Leader of the Pack Tournament at Cosumnes Oaks.
Dillon Greenwood and Abraham Esquivel were named to the all-tournament team for El Capitan (7-3), which extended its winning streak to six straight games.
Pleasant Valley 70, Golden Valley 66 in Red Bluff – The Cougars had their winning streak snapped at nine games in the championship of the Red Bluff Tournament. Golden Valley is now 9-3 this season and heads to a tournament in Las Vegas on December 26.
Los Banos 67, Gustine 34 in Hilmar – The Tigers won their second tournament championship in a row as Dasani Tate was named the tournament MVP at the Hilmar Holiday Invitational Tournament.
The Tigers have won four in a row to improve to 9-2 this season.
Wrestling
El Capitan wins Mike Tamana Tournament in Modesto – The Gauchos won their first tournament in program history with a first-place finish at the Mike Tamana Tournament at Modesto Junior College.
Joseph Pia (108 pounds) and Devin Holman (134) both won their weight class. Holmar recorded the most pins in the tournament and was named the light weight MVP.
Gauchos wrestlers Shane Carl (162) and Kyle Lee (197) also reached the finals.
El Capitan outscored Franklin of Elk Grove 245 to 241 to win the tournament.
College
Women’s Basketball
Merced College 82, Cuesta 58 in Lemoore – Ayaka Nakishima paced three Lady Blue Devils in double-figures with 20 points at the West Hills Tournament. Suzuna Soji added 15 points and Jada Johnson 14 points and nine rebounds for Merced College (9-2).
UC Merced 78, Pacific Union 42 in Napa – Mia Shannon led the way with 20 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (10-3). Aubrey Hayes added 12 points and Cierra McClain 11 points for UC Merced.
Men’s Basketball
Pacific Union 59, UC Merced 57 in Napa – The Bobcats missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as they dropped to 6-4 this season. Raphael Durr tallied a team-high ten points for UC Merced. Aaron Laflin finished with seven points and a shared game-high with eleven rebounds.
