‘He’s a good old football guy.’ Buhach Colony standout all in on college choice.

Buhach Colony senior Owen Thomas wakes up at 4:30 each morning and is usually the first one in the weight room on campus at 6 a.m.
So when athletic director Rich Cometta suggested the weight room for the place to hold his signing ceremony, Thomas thought it was a fitting place.
So that’s where a crowd of teammates, friends, family and coaches gathered on Monday to watch Thomas sign his national letter of intent to accept a football scholarship to Dordt College in Iowa.
“(Cometta) told me we’d never had anybody sign in the weight room before,” Thomas said. “That seemed like the perfect place for me.”
Thomas felt Dordt College was the perfect college for a him after taking an official visit a few weeks ago. He was able to talk to former teammate at Stone Ridge Christian Bryce Louters while on his visit to the campus in Sioux Center, Iowa. Louters just finished up his freshman season as a safety.
“Bryce told me you’re either all four it there or you’re not all for it,” Thomas said. “I loved everything about it. When I visited it just seemed like a genuine place. It just felt like the right place for me. I had a crazy, good experience.”
Thomas plans to major in exercise science.
Thomas left his mark in his two seasons at Buhach Colony after transferring to Buhach Colony from Stone Ridge Christian. His work ethic was well respected by his teammates and coaches.
He earned his way on the field at linebacker and running back. He finished with 554 yards and seven touchdowns despite battling injuries this past season for the Thunder.
“(Dordt) is getting a hard-working kid dedicated to football,” Buhach Colony coach Kevin Navarra said. “He’s the type of player that probably fits best in Iowa. He’s a good old football guy.”
Thomas was happy to have the support of his family and teammates on his special day.
“They’re my biggest supporters,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them we wouldn’t be here. Hopefully I can set an example for my younger siblings tool. You get what you work for. This was 12 or 13 years of work so it’s nice to see all that time pay off.
“The fact that I’m going to play college ball is just amazing to me.”
