Atwater girls pull even atop the CCC with El Capitan after rout of Golden Valley

One night after scoring 25 points against Merced, Atwater High senior Kelsey Valencia continued her high scoring with 23 points to help the Falcons cruise past Golden Valley 68-19 on Tuesday night at Falcon Arena.
The win pulls Atwater (15-6 overall, 4-1 Central California Conference) into a first-place tie with El Capitan atop the CCC heading into Thursday night’s crosstown clash with Buhach Colony at Atwater High.
Twin sister Lexi Valencia added 10 points for Atwater.
Merced 60, Patterson 48 in Patterson — The Bears picked up a big road win behind 22 points from junior guard Sierra Smith. Janessa Jones chipped in with 11 points for Merced (9-7, 3-2 CCC).
The Bears host Golden Valley on Thursday night.
Livingston 64, Hilmar 25 in Hilmar — Annie Winton continued her James Harden-like scoring tear, pouring in 37 points to lead the Wolves (13-7, 5-0 Trans-Valley League). WInton has topped 30 points in eight of the past nine games.
Alizabeth Huerta and Carolina Aguilar both finished with 11 points for the Wolves.
Boys Soccer
Merced 4, Atwater 2 in Atwater — Adrian Flores scored two goals and Chris Hernandez and Alex Garza both found the net once to lead the Bears (2-3 CCC) to a road win.
Aziel Gutierrez scored both of the Falcons goals as Atwater dropped to 0-3-1 in the CCC.
