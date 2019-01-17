And the Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Week winner is...?

The votes are in and all counted for our first Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Week online poll.
After 1,954 people voted, the winner is El Capitan junior Dillon Greenwood. The guard scored 20 points in a 49-46 win over Merced last week.
Greenwood received almost 49 percent of the votes and finished with 953 votes.
Merced’s Dhameer Warren finished second in the poll with 30 percent of the votes. The Bears senior finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to Buhach Colony.
The other nominees were Atwater’s Robert Smid, Gustine’s Alex Guerrero and Buhach Colony’s Jake Abrams.
