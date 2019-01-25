Roundup: Golden Valley boys soccer helps playoff push with win over El Capitan.

Golden Valley and Buhach Colony came into Thursday’s match trying to claw their way into the top three in the Central California Conference boys soccer standings to qualify for the playoffs.
The Cougars picked up a key win as Carlos Melgarejo, Johan Aguilar and Quentin Philips all scored goals in a 3-2 win over the Thunder on the road.
Goalie Andrew Sanchez saved five shots in the cage for the Cougars, who improved to 8-3-6 overall and 4-3-1 in the CCC.
The Thunder dropped to 2-2-4 in the CCC and now trail the Cougars by three points in the standings.
Central Valley 6, Atwater 1 in Ceres — Gerardo Flores scored four goals as the Hawks remain all alone atop the CCC with a record of 12-3-3 overall and 6-1 in the CCC. Jesus Yepez added two more goals for Central Valley.
Girls Soccer
Stone Ridge Christian 1, Millennium 1 in Tracy — Ana Cruz scored on a pass from Maartje Vander Dussen as the Knights played to a draw against the Falcons. SRC goalie Brooke Wareham finished with five saves.
Livingston 8, Hughson 1 in Livingston — Jaquili Rodriguez scored five goals to help the Wolves improve to 9-7 overall and 6-2 in the Trans-Valley League.
Girls Basketball
El Capitan 54, Buhach Colony 52 in Atwater — Amaya Ervin scored 29 points to lead the Gauchos to a big win on the road against the Thunder. El Capitan remained alone atop the CCC at 16-8 overall and 7-1 in the CCC.
Atwater 61, Central Valley 17 in Atwater — Jessica Reys scored 12 points to help the Falcons improved to 6-1 in the CCC. Kelsey Valencia added 11 points and Lexi Valencia scored 10 for Atwater.
Livingston 55, Hughson 32 in Hughson — Annie Winton drained nine 3-pointers on her way to 31 points as the Wolves won on the road. Victoria Montes finished with 12 points for Livingston (14-8, 6-1 TVL).
Los Banos 71, Mountain House 48 in Los Banos — Anissa Sanchez pace the Tigers with 18 points. Amelia Smith and Sienna Hampton both added 16 points for the Tigers (13-7, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference).
