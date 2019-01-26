Roundup: El Capitan boys rebounds with win over Buhach Colony. GV still unbeaten.

The El Capitan High boys basketball bounced back after loss to Golden Valley with a 67-55 win over Buhach Colony at the Stable Center on Friday night.
Marcus McCutchen paced the Gauchos (17-6 overall, 6-2 Central California Conference) with 17 points. Anthony Yang and Dillon Greenwood both chipped in with 11 points.
Jake Abrams led the Thunder (13-11, 4-4 CCC) with 14 points and Gerald Braxton scored 13 points.
Golden Valley 56, Patterson 45 in Patterson — Nine different Cougars scored as they remained unbeaten in the CCC at 8-0. Aurrion Harris led GV with 12 points and Zack Fernandez finished with 11 points.
Atwater 74, Central Valley 50 in Ceres — Nathan Knight led four Falcons in double-figures with 17 points in a win over the Hawks. Atwater improved to 9-13 overall and 2-5 in the CCC.
Hughson 77, Livingston 66 in Livingston — Cesar Avila scored 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Wolves in the loss to the Huskies. Cooper Winton added 19 points for Livingston (10-14 overall, 2-6 Trans-Valley League).
College Baseball
Merced College 11, Monterey Peninsula 3 in Merced — The Blue Devils opened the season with a win as Tyler Butterfield, Dylon Jackson and Christopher Steeley all drove in two runs. Blake Maddock pitched two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the victory.
