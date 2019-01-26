Sports

Who should be the Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 21-26?

By Shawn Jansen

January 26, 2019 02:52 PM

We’ve seen some great individual performances from some girls basketball players in Merced County. Here’s a chance for fans to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Girls Player of the Week for games contested between Jan. 21-26th.

El Capitan’s Amaya Ervin kept the Gauchos hopes for Central California Conference championship alive with 29 points in a narrow win over Buhach Colony.

Annnie Winton continued her scoring tear for Livingston with nine 3-pointers against Hughson.

Fans can vote as often as they’d like. We’ll announce the winner on Thursday evening.

If you can’t see the poll, click here to vote.

  Comments  