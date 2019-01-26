Who should be the Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Jan. 21-26?

We’ve seen some great individual performances from some girls basketball players in Merced County. Here’s a chance for fans to vote for the Merced Sun-Star Girls Player of the Week for games contested between Jan. 21-26th.
El Capitan’s Amaya Ervin kept the Gauchos hopes for Central California Conference championship alive with 29 points in a narrow win over Buhach Colony.
Annnie Winton continued her scoring tear for Livingston with nine 3-pointers against Hughson.
Fans can vote as often as they’d like. We’ll announce the winner on Thursday evening.
