Notebook: Atwater avenges loss to El Capitan, closing in on first CCC title since 1988.

Atwater senior Lexi Valencia (11), shown here in a game against Buhach Colony earlier this year, scored 19 points to help Atwater rout El Capitan 76-31 on Tuesday night at Atwater High. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com