Roundup: Merced College women set program record with win over Fresno City.

The Merced College women’s basketball team set a program record by winning their 16th consecutive game with a 81-65 win over Fresno City College on Wednesday night.
The Lady Blue Devils (21-2 overall, 6-0 Central Valley Conference) outscored the Rams (15-8, 3-3 CVC) 45-25 in the second half to erase a four-point deficit at the half.
Jada Johnson led the way for MC with 28 points and 18 rebounds. Malaya Kendrick added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Hope Salsig scored 17 for the Lady Blue Devils, who are ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 2 in Northern California.
High School
Boys Basketball
Buhach Colony 55, Merced 51 in Atwater — Anoop Nagra led the Thunder with 20 points as the Thunder (14-11, 5-4 Central California Conference) edged the Bears. Jake Abrams chipped in with 16 points for BC.
Dhameer Warren paced Merced with 21 points.
El Capitan 53, Atwater 36 in Merced — Marcus McCutchen poured in 19 points to help the Gauchos improve to 19-6 overall and 8-2 in the CCC. Dillon Greenwood scored 17 for El Capitan.
Ripon Christian 62, Livingsotn 47 in Livingston — Sunny Takhar scored 15 points to lead the Wolves, who dropped to 10-15 overall and 2-7 in the Trans-Valley League. Cooper Winton added 13 points for Livingston.
