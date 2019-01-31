El Capitan takes home five individual titles, clinches first CCC team championship.

Spearheaded by five individual champions, the El Capitan High wrestling team captured their first Central California Conference championship on Thursday at the CCC Tournament at Merced High.
Joseph Pia (106 pounds), Josiah Araujo (126), Shane Carl (152), Evan Myrtue (160) and Kevin Fernandez (170) all won individual titles for the Gauchos.
El Capitan finished with 235 points to outdistance second place Golden Valley, which had two individual champions in Willie Ward-Williams (145) and Aristeo Prado (285).
The top four finishers in each division advance to next week’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division III tournament at Atwater High.
Merced’s David Granados (113) and Atwater’s Dylan McCartney (220) were the other two area wrestlers to win individual titles.
Girls Wrestling
Atwater High girls took home six individual titles at the CCC Tournament at Merced High.
Leading the way was Falcons senior Monica Verdugo, who pinned all three of her opponents to win the 101-pound championship. Other Atwater title winners were Yvette Hurtado (111), Natalie Vasquez (126), Ulyette Curiel (137), Ana Ceja (160) and Megan Brock (235).
Atwater finished second to Central Valley in the team standings. The Hawks finished with 198 points and had five individual winners. Atwater finished with 186 points.
El Capitan’s Helen Burgos (106), Jackie Herandez (121) and Buhach Colony’s Laura Gonzalez (189) pounds were the other three area winners.
