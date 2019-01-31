Sports

And the Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week is...?

By Shawn Jansen

January 31, 2019 09:40 PM

Buhach Colony coach Kevin Aguia speaks to his players during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
After 22,276 votes cast, the fans have spoken.

The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week online poll for games played Jan. 21-26 is Livingston senior Annnie Winton.

Livingston’s Annie Winton (33) was named the Merced Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week after winning an online poll. Winton scored 31 points in a win against Hughson.
Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Winton scored 31 points, including nine made 3-pointers in a 53-32 win over Hughson.

Winton received 11,466 votes, which accounted for 51 percent of the votes.

Finishing second in the poll with 5,428 votes was Mariposa senior Milea Appling, who scored 25 points on 11 of 12 shooting in a win over Delhi.

The other nominees were Merced’s Khya Martin, El Capitan’s Amaya Ervin and Dos Palos’ Alanna Chavez.

