And the Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week is...?

After 22,276 votes cast, the fans have spoken.
The winner of the Merced Sun-Star Girls Basketball Player of the Week online poll for games played Jan. 21-26 is Livingston senior Annnie Winton.
Winton scored 31 points, including nine made 3-pointers in a 53-32 win over Hughson.
Winton received 11,466 votes, which accounted for 51 percent of the votes.
Finishing second in the poll with 5,428 votes was Mariposa senior Milea Appling, who scored 25 points on 11 of 12 shooting in a win over Delhi.
The other nominees were Merced’s Khya Martin, El Capitan’s Amaya Ervin and Dos Palos’ Alanna Chavez.
