This Merced County star carried on a family tradition. And scored a lot of points. So many points.

Annie Winton remembers as a sophomore envisioning what it would be like on her senior night. The Livingston High star would get emotional just thinking about it back then.
On Tuesday night, there she was, going through the pregame ceremony. Walking to midcourt with her mom and dad. Then somehow trying to suppress her emotions as she possibly plays her last game on Angelo Naldi Court.
“It was exciting, but sad at the same time,” Winton said. “I’ve played here for four years. This place is really like a family for me. I think it got to me. It was in my head. I was emotional all day.”
Winton finished with 21 points, connecting on six 3-pointers to help lead the Wolves (18-8 overall, 10-1) to a 54-15 win over Hilmar.
Hardly a bad game, but it’s a credit to Winton that 21 points is considered an off night.
“You could probably chalk it up to nerves,” said Livingston coach Nina Garcia. “If dropping 21 was one of my worse nights, I’d be pretty happy.”
Winton has taken scoring to another level this season. Her 27.2 points per game average is currently second in the state. Her 105 3-pointers is tied for ninth in the state.
She’s helped the Wolves clinch at least a share of the Trans-Valley League championship, averaging 31.3 points per game during TVL games.
Winton has topped 30 points 10 times this year and scored a career-high 43 points in a 65-55 win over Gregori on Dec. 21. Just a reminder: high school games are only 32 minutes long.
“I don’t know how she does it,” Garcia said. “When she scores 24 or 26, it’s like what’s wrong? What happened? Thirty is the new 20 for her.
“She can do it all. She can drive. She can shoot threes with three girls on her. She can get up a shot with her left hand being dragged to the ground.”
Winton has surprised herself. She can’t believe where she ranks among the state’s top players.
“I looked at it at the beginning of the year and it was cool to see my name up there,” Winton said. “Then it kept going up and up. My mom and dad look at it and show me.”
What makes it even more special for Winton is she’s doing it while wearing a Livingston High uniform.
On Tuesday night there was a large picture of Winton on the gym wall as a toddler, wearing a giant Livingston High football uniform.
“I think it was my uncle Matt’s uniform,” she said.
The Wintons have strong family ties to the high school. Annie’s father Scott graduated from Livingston High and is now the athletic director. Her uncle Matt Winton also graduated from Livingston and is the longtime baseball coach and girls golf coach.
“This place is home. It’s always been home.,” Annie said. “I grew up here. I looked forward to coming to school here and playing here.”
“She’s Wolf Pack forever,” Garcia said. “She’s Livingston High through and through. She really embodies what Livingston is all about with her discipline, sportsmanship, the way she is a good teammate and being the athlete she is.”
Now Annie has done her part in leaving her legacy at Livingston High. She was part of a conference championship team her freshman year as a role player. She won her second title this year as the go-to player.
“It doesn’t feel real,” Winton said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve done this year. We’ve worked hard all year round. It’s really cool. We have the same record in league that we did my freshmen year.
“It was a big deal playing on that team my freshmen year. Now it’s my fourth year and possibly winning one more is surreal. I’m really happy that we can win another one.”
