Roundup: Golden Valley clinches outright CCC championship.

Merced Sun-Star Staff

February 07, 2019 03:22 PM

Golden Valley junior Avery Townsel (21) dribbles through the paint during a game against El Capitan earlier this year. Townsel scored 13 points against Atwater on Wednesday night to help the Cougars clinch the outright CCC championship.
Golden Valley junior Avery Townsel (21) dribbles through the paint during a game against El Capitan earlier this year. Townsel scored 13 points against Atwater on Wednesday night to help the Cougars clinch the outright CCC championship. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
ATWATER

Etrell Bowers scored a game-high 19 points to lead four Golden Valley High boys basketball players in double-figure scoring as the Cougars defeated Atwater 78-34 on Wednesday night at Falcon Arena.

The win clinches the outright Central California Conference championship as Golden Valley improves to 22-5 overall and 11-0 in the CCC.

Zack Fernandez (14 points), Avery Townsel (13) and Bryan Livesay (10) all helped the Cougars win their 11th consecutive game.

Buhach Colony 83, Central Valley 71 in Atwater – Gerald Braxton scored 29 points to help the Thunder (15-12, 6-5 CCC) clinch the third playoff spot in the CCC.

Merced 62, Patterson 51 in Patterson – Kortez Tyler paced the Bears with 12 points. Dhameer Warren added 11 points. The Bears (11-16, 5-6 CCC) were eliminated from playoff contention with Buhach Colony’s win over Central Valley.

College

Men’s Basketball

Merced College 83, West Hills-Lemoore 43 in Lemoore – Cyrus Allen scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds off the bench to help the Blue Devils improve to 11-13 overall and 7-5 in the Central Valley Conference.

Kesean Warren and Tyree Wiggins both scored 13 points for the Blue Devils.

Women’s Basketball

Merced College 80, West Hills-Lemoore 28 in Lemoore – Suzana Shoji scored 18 points and picked up six steals to help lead the Lady Blue Devils (23-2 overall, 8-0 CVC) to their 18th consecutive win.

Ashley Hansen added 18 points off the bench for Merced College, which is ranked No. 2 in the state. The Lady Blue Devils will host No. 6 College of Sequoias (22-3, 7-1 CVC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a CVC showdown.

