Roundup: Golden Valley clinches outright CCC championship.

Etrell Bowers scored a game-high 19 points to lead four Golden Valley High boys basketball players in double-figure scoring as the Cougars defeated Atwater 78-34 on Wednesday night at Falcon Arena.
The win clinches the outright Central California Conference championship as Golden Valley improves to 22-5 overall and 11-0 in the CCC.
Zack Fernandez (14 points), Avery Townsel (13) and Bryan Livesay (10) all helped the Cougars win their 11th consecutive game.
Buhach Colony 83, Central Valley 71 in Atwater – Gerald Braxton scored 29 points to help the Thunder (15-12, 6-5 CCC) clinch the third playoff spot in the CCC.
Merced 62, Patterson 51 in Patterson – Kortez Tyler paced the Bears with 12 points. Dhameer Warren added 11 points. The Bears (11-16, 5-6 CCC) were eliminated from playoff contention with Buhach Colony’s win over Central Valley.
College
Men’s Basketball
Merced College 83, West Hills-Lemoore 43 in Lemoore – Cyrus Allen scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds off the bench to help the Blue Devils improve to 11-13 overall and 7-5 in the Central Valley Conference.
Kesean Warren and Tyree Wiggins both scored 13 points for the Blue Devils.
Women’s Basketball
Merced College 80, West Hills-Lemoore 28 in Lemoore – Suzana Shoji scored 18 points and picked up six steals to help lead the Lady Blue Devils (23-2 overall, 8-0 CVC) to their 18th consecutive win.
Ashley Hansen added 18 points off the bench for Merced College, which is ranked No. 2 in the state. The Lady Blue Devils will host No. 6 College of Sequoias (22-3, 7-1 CVC) on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a CVC showdown.
