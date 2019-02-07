And the Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Week online poll winner is...?

All the votes are counted and we have a a winner.
After receiving 15,248 votes on our online poll this week, Dos Palos’s Hector Guillen is the Merced Sun-Star Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 28-Feb. 1.
Guillen scored 24 points and came away with four steals in a game against Avenal. The junior guard is averaging 16.4 points per game this season, including a 44-point performance against Gustine earlier this season.
Guillen received 52 percent of the 29,369 total votes.
The Broncos standout edged out El Capitan senior Marcus McCutchen, who received 11,303 votes. McCutchen had 19 points in a win over Atwater and 17 points in a victory over Patterson.
The other Player of the Week nominees were Merced’ Dhameer Warren, Buhach Colony’s Anoop Nagra and Atwater’s Robert Smid.
