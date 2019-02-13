Notebook: Buhach Colony star picks up two Pac-12 offers and other recruiting news.

The recruitment of Buhach Colony senior Trey Paster has intensified recently. The Thunder star has received two Pac-12 offers in the past week, bringing his number for football scholarship offers to five.
Paster called Cal his “dream school” after the Golden Bears offered him a scholarship on Feb. 6. Paster had taken a visit to the campus just a couple weeks prior with his parents.
“The visit was amazing,” the Buhach Colony junior said. “It was everything I expected out of Cal.”
Paster was able to see the dorms, the weight room, the stadium, the locker rooms, where the players ate, the team rooms.
“We got to see what it’s like to be a student athlete there,” Paster said.
Paster was able to sit down and talk with some of the coaching staff. When he received the scholarship offer a couple weeks later, he was beside himself.
“I was super excited,” he said. “I was so happy because for so long that’s been my dream school. Ever since I went to a track meet there at Edwards Stadium when I was 9 years old. It was the first campus I had ever been to and I fell in love with that place. I remember going home and researching the place.”
UCLA offered Paster just two days later on Feb. 8.
“I’ve been talking to them quite a lot,” he said. “It’s very exciting. This is everything I’ve worked for ever since I was 12 years old and started the sport.”
Paster already had offers from Nevada-Reno, Arizona and Fresno State. He’s also received heavy interest from schools like San Jose State, Oregon State, USC, Boise State, Notre Dame and Arizona State.
Paster said he likely won’t announce his decision until the early signing period in December.
Two Atwater athletes verbally commit
Falcons softball ace Megan Escobar took to Twitter to recently to announce she will play softball at UC Santa Barbara next year.
The right-hander was an all-Central California Conference first-team selection last year after compiling a 12-2 record to go along with a 1.57 ERA.
Escobar also contributed with her bat, hitting .352 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 RBIs.
Also verbally committing was junior catcher Jacob Weiss. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound junior announced he will play baseball at the University of the Pacific in Stockton.
Weiss has played at the varsity level since his freshman season for the Falcons. He hit .267 last season and finished second on the team with 12 RBIs.
