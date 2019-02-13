Roundup: Cold shooting night freezes Golden Valley boys out of the playoffs.

The Golden Valley High boys basketball team couldn’t overcome a cold shooting night as the Cougars’ season came to an end with a 69-54 loss to Beyer in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs on Wednesday night.
The No. 7 seeded Cougars started the game one for 15 from behind the three-point line and finished 4 for 22 from long distance. Meanwhile. Beyer drained nine 3-pointers to outscore Golden Valley by 15 points from beyond the three-point line.
“That hurts, you’ve got to make shots,” said Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter, whose team finishes with a 23-6 record. “You can’t win if you don’t knock down shots. It’s not rocket science.”
With both teams pressing and forcing the other team to 20-plus turnovers, Hunter felt the difference in the game was Beyer’s ability to hit the kick-out threes when the Patriots were able to break the GV press.
James Tonge and Isaac Quinteros both drained three 3-pointers. Tonge finished with 19 points and Quinteros added 14.
“That was Isaac Quinteros’ best game of his entire career,” said Beyer coach Kyle McKim, whose team improved to 21-8. “He hit some timely shots and he finished well inside the paint.”
The No. 10 seeded Patriots seemed to answer every Golden Valley run with a run of their own.
The Cougars jumped out to a 9-2 lead only to see Beyer answer with a 19-1 run that stretched into the second quarter and gave the Patriots a 21-10 lead with 6:29 left in the first half.
After back-to-back runs to the section championship game, Beyer’s seniors came in battled tested.
“We’ve had a couple good years in the playoffs so we have a lot of guys with playoff experience,” McKim said. “I think that helps our guys stay calm in those moments. We didn’t panic. Our guys aren’t going to get too high or too low in those moments.”
The Cougars were able to cut the lead to 28-21 at the half and came out fast in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 30-29 after an Etrell Bowers layup with 5:49 left in the third quarter.
Beyer regained momentum after a key technical foul was called on Golden Valley’s Brian Livesay after a tie-up near midcourt. After the game, Livesay said he was assessed the technical four for overreacting to the foul call.
Beyer’s McKay Bundy (18 points) sank both free throws to give his team a 37-33 lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter. The Patriots opened up a 54-40 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Golden Valley scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 54-46, but the Patriots were able to close the door.
Bowers led the Cougars with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Livesay finished with 13 points.
Center 59, El Capitan 55 (OT) in Antelope — The No. 9 seeded Gauchos couldn’t hold onto a lead late and lost in overtime in the first round of the Division III playoffs on the road.
“It was a tough game,” said El Capitan coach Adrian Hurtado. “It was a good battle between the eight and nine seeds. We were up six with a couple minutes to go and we turned the ball over numerous times.”
Marcus McCutchen led El Capitan (21-6) with 14 points and Dillon Greenwood added 13 points.
