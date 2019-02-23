Argonaut pressure too much for Mariposa in title game. What’s next for Grizzlies?

Mariposa standout Milea Appling (23) drives to the basket against Argonaut’s Sophia Davis (3), during the Mariposa High vs Argonaut Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, on February 23, 2019. Despite a fourth quarter effort to comeback, the Mariposa Grizzlies lost to Argonaut. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com