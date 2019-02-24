Roundup: Merced College women wrap up second straight CVC championship.

Jada Johnson led a balanced attack for the Merced College women’s basketball, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds as the Lady Blue Devils wrapped up their second straight Central Valley Conference championship with a 90-55 win over Fresno City College on Saturday at Merced College.
Malaya Kendrick and Ayaka Nakishima both added 15 points for Merced College, which improved to 26-3 overall and 11-1 in the CVC.
Suzuna Shoji finished with 12 points and seven assists for the Blue Devils, who will open the NorCal Regional playoffs next week.
University of Antelope Valley 84, UC Merced 77 in Lancaster — Tylen Price scored 19 points to lead the Pioneers to a win in the semifinals of the California Pacific Conference tournament on Saturday.
Mia Belvin paced the Bobcats (23-7) with 19 points and Haylee Owen added 16 points and five assists.
Baseball
Merced College 8, Cosumnes River 5 in Sacramento — Clayton Hall had two hits, including a home run and pitched almost four scoreless innings of relief to pick up the save for the Blue Devils (7-5-1).
Jacob Alarcon finished with two hits and three RBIs for Merced College. Darrin Makinen pitched five innings, surrendering just one run to pick up the win in relief.
High School
Wrestling
Pacheco’s Tagivale Vaifale finished third at the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championship in Bakersfield on Saturday.
Vaifale opened the tournament with pins in her first three matches in the 235-pound division. After dropping a match in the semifinals, Vaifale rebounded to win her next two matches to finish 5-1 in the tournament.
Atwater’s Monica Verdugo (101 pounds) had one of the stronger performances by a local girl wrestler, going 2-2 at the state tournament.
On the boys side, Hilmar’s Justin Rentfro won his first two matches before an injury caused him to default his last two matches as the senior finished 2-2 at 220 pounds.
El Capitan’s Evan Myrtue (160) went 2-2 in the tournament and teammate Devin Holman (132) went 1-2. Both Myrtue and Holman finish as two-time state qualifiers.
