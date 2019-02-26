‘She had her game face on.’ Mariposa star delivers big-time playoff performance.

Mariposa star Milea Appling (23) dribbles out of the press, during the Mariposa High vs Argonaut Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Appling kept the Grizzlies season alive with 31 points and 13 rebounds in a 54-48 win over West Valley on Tuesday night. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com