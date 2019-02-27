‘I don’t know how she does it.’ Two hip surgeries haven’t stopped Mariposa High senior.

Taylor Vegely must really love to play basketball. That’s the only way to explain why she’s put herself through the pain this season for the Mariposa High girls basketball team.
Vegely takes a steady diet of Ibuprofen each day to help manage the pain after undergoing two hip surgeries during her high school career.
“She’s so tough,” said Mariposa coach Trace DeSandres. “If people knew the pain she had to deal with day to day they wouldn’t believe it. Just watching her lay on our bench or watch her limp around campus. She’s pretty inspirational.”
Vegely will be in uniform again and in the starting lineup when No. 6 seed Mariposa (26-2) travels to No. 3 Caruthers (28-4) in the Northern California Regional playoffs. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Vegely tore her labrum in her right hip during her freshman year. She was able to return to the court for basketball her sophomore year, but tore the labrum again during her junior year.
Doctors removed her labrum during her second surgery. Doctors also tried to convince Vegely to give up basketball.
However, Vegely has gutted her way through her senior season.
“My hip is basically grinding bone on bone so it’s painful,” Vegely said. “I’m looking at reconstructive surgery after basketball. I get by a lot on adrenaline. I just try to push through and win.”
The daughter of longtime Mariposa baseball coach Bruce Vegely and granddaughter of former Mariposa football coach Bruce Vegely, sports have always been a big part of Taylor’s life.
That’s a big reason she decided to play through the pain. She always wanted to finish what she started with her group of friends, most of whom she’s played with since middle school.
It’s been a special season for the Grizzlies as they reached the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V championship game. The reward was an experience of a lifetime with the opportunity to play on the same court as the Sacramento Kings in Golden 1 Arena.
Playing has come at a price as Vegely has tried just about everything to deal with the pain after games.
“There have been some car rides home after away games where I was just sobbing the whole way because it hurt so bad,” Vegely said.. “I’m probably going to have to have hip replacement surgery by the time I’m 20.”
“I don’t know how she does it, but Taylor just pushed through the injuries,” said Mariposa senior Milea Appling. “Somehow she’s there every day at practice. She’s been amazing to play with. She’s like my sister.”
Vegely scored the first basket of the game in Mariposa’s 54-48 win over West Valley in the first round of the NorCal playoffs on Tuesday. Vegely didn’t score a basket the rest of the way, but as a four-year varsity player, her contributions go beyond scoring.
She’s like another coach on the floor, helping get the Grizzlies set up in the right spots. She did a great job with her entry passes against the West Valley zone that allowed Appling to go to work at the high post.
“Taylor brings the team together,” Appling said. “She’s a steady role model and a leader on the team. She always has a positive attitude and every team needs a player like her.”
Despite the pain, Vegely isn’t ready for the season to end.
“I love being part of this team,” she said. “It makes me want to push on. It makes it worth it.”
