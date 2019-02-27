‘I don’t know how she does it.’ Two hip surgeries haven’t stopped Mariposa High senior.

Taylor Vegeley (1) is blocked by an Argonaut defender, during the Mariposa High vs Argonaut Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Championship at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, on February 23, 2019. Despite a fourth quarter effort to comeback, the Mariposa Grizzlies lost to Argonaut. Christopher Winterfeldt cwinterfeldt@mercedsun-star.com