Banner year in Hilmar continues. Boys soccer the latest team to make deep playoff run.

Bryan Millan had a wide open goal in front of him early in the second half but the Hilmar senior’s shot went wide right. Millan laughed as he shook his head.
That was about the only thing that went wrong for the Yellowjackets’ star on Thursday afternoon. Millan recorded a hat trick with three goals, and added an assist as top-seeded Hilmar (19-6-2) defeated No. 4 Le Grand 5-3 in the Northern California Regional Division V playoffs at Hilmar High.
The Yellowjackets will host the NorCal championship game on Saturday at a time to be determined against the winner of the other semifinal matchup between No. 2 Oakland Tech and No. 3 Mission.
The boys soccer team is the latest Hilmar sports team this year to make a deep run in the playoffs, becoming the fourth team on campus to win a section title along with football, girls volleyball and wrestling.
The football team went on to win a state championship and the volleyball team reached the state championship match.
Millan played a key role in the football team’s success as a receiver, hauling in nine touchdowns. He also made five of his seven field goal attempts, including a long of 44 yards.
Millan’s even more dangerous on the pitch. His three goals Thursday brought his season total to 30 in just 15 matches.
“It’s been crazy with first football and now soccer,” said Millan, who is one of five football players playing on the soccer team. “I thank God. I’ve been blessed. This year has been very special.”
Millan and teammate Jose Guerrero teamed up to dominate the game.
Guerrero scored the first two goals, including an assist from Millan, to give the Yellowjackets a 2-0 lead 17 minutes into the game.
“Those guys feed off each other,” said Hilmar coach Louie Bettencourt. “It’s important because when they’re on we can be very, very dangerous.”
Millan tacked on his first goal in the 22nd minute to give the Yellowjackets a 3-0 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs (17-4-2) threatened to tighten the game late.
Yahir Gomez scored on an assist from Rigo Lua in the 68th minute to pull Le Grand to within 3-1.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to cut the lead to 3-2 a few minutes later, but Hilmar goalie Ethan Aiken, also a receiver on the football team, guessed right and saved a penalty kick off the foot of Brian Lua with a diving stop.
Millan added two more goals, including one on an assist from Guerrero, to push the lead to 5-1.
“(Guerrero) is probably the one player that understands me the most,” Millan said. “He knows my speed, my through balls and my runs. Us working together on top is one of the best parts of our game. We can dominate the game.”
Mayner Perez and Luisnoe Cardenas added late goals for Le Grand to provide the final margin.
Girls Soccer
Lowell 1, Ripon 0 in San Francisco — The top-seeded Cardinals (16-2-1) edged the No. 4 seed Indians in the NorCal Division V semifinals. Ripon ends the season with a 19-4-1 record.
