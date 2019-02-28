Merced soccer standout makes her college decision. Where will she be playing next?

Merced High athletic director Paul Hogue had to round up some extra chairs to accommodate all the family, friends and former coaches who showed up at Merced High’s gym to celebrate Brianna Gonzalez’s special day.
The Bears senior signed her letter of intent to play soccer at William Jessup University on Thursday afternoon.
When it came time to try to thank her family, especially her parents — who were seated up front with her — Gonzalez got choked up.
“Oh my goodness, my family means the world to me,” Gonzalez said. “The support they’ve give me, they’ve been with me through everything and every decision I’ve made.”
Gonzalez would have been a four-year varsity player for the Bears if she hadn’t injured her knee her freshman year. She was a team captain for the Bears and was named to the all-Central California Conference first team as a midfielder.
“I love how calm she plays in the midfield,” said William Jessup coach Rachel Moorehead, who made the drive up from the Rocklin campus to join Gonzalez on her signing day. “She has exceptional versatility.”
The Warriors are getting a well-rounded player and an exceptional student. Gonzalez carried a 3.8 GPA at Merced High and plans to major in criminology.
“We look for women with high character and high academic standard,” Moorehead said. “Speaking to her and her family, we feel Brianna will be a perfect fit at our small institution.”
Playing collegiate soccer has been a lifelong dream for Gonzalez. On Thursday she reflected on all the running, practices, exercises and hard work that went into achieving her dream.
One of her biggest obstacles was overcoming a torn anterior cruciate ligament that forced her to miss an entire year of playing soccer during her freshman season.
“It was very tough,” Gonzalez said. “Waiting a whole year to play soccer again. I didn’t stop me. I worded hard doing the exercises my physical therapists had me do.”
Gonzalez was a key contributor for the Bears in her final three seasons. She’s ready for her next challenge at William Jessup.
“William Jessup had a friendly environment,” Gonzalez said. “It had everything I wanted with my major and my sport. The people I met were very nice. I’m just so excited.”
Comments