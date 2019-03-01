Sports

Merced College open up Northern California playoffs on Saturday against Santa Rosa

By Shawn Jansen

March 01, 2019 02:37 PM

Merced College’s Malaya Kendrick dribbles the ball up the court in a game played earlier this season. The Central Valley Conference MVP and the Lady Blue Devils will host Santa Rosa in the Northern California Regional playoffs on Saturday at Don Reid Court at 7 p.m.
The Merced College women’s basketball team hope to start another deep playoff run on Saturday when Santa Rosa comes to town.

The Lady Blue Devils earned the No. 2 seed for the Northern California Regional playoffs and will host. No. 15 Santa Rosa (12-14) on Saturday at Don Reid Court at 7 p.m.

Merced College (26-3) made it to the state title game last year.

The Lady Blue Devils are led by Central Valley Conference MVP Malaya Kendrick, who averaged 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Merced College also features four other players who earned all-CVC first-team honors in Suzuna Shoji, Ayaka Nakashima, Hope Salig and Jada Johnson.

Merced College tied College of Sequoias for the CVC championship.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children 12 and under are free. Local in-season passes will not be honored.

