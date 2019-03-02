Merced Skimmer earns top award from Central California Swimming

Merced Skimmer swimmer Rob Carpenter was named the 12 year old Swimmer of the Year for Central California Swimming from the 2018-2019 season, which stretches from February to February.
Carpenter set two Central California Swimming records during his season. He set the record in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.89 seconds, which ranked 18th nationally.
Carpenter also set the record in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.08, which ranked No. 8 nationally for his age group.
The Skimmers star also turned in some times that were ranked nationally. His time of 23.17 seconds in the 50-yard free ranked 10th nationally. His time of 1:52.54 in th 200-yard freestyle ranked 28th in the country.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
He also turned in good times in long distance swims. His time of 18:22.79 in the 1500-meters ranked 24th nationally.
Comments