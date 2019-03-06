Notebook: ‘What she did is pretty amazing.’ Livingston standout named league MVP.

Annie Winton had one of the best seasons in the history of Livingston High girls basketball.
The Wolves senior finished fourth in the state in scoring at 27.1 points per game and her 111 3-pointers on the season ranked third in the state. Both are believed to be school records.
After leading the Wolves to a Trans-Valley League championship, Winton was named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
“The fact that nobody has done anything like that here really puts it into perspective,” said Livingston coach Nina Garcia, who was named the TVL Coach of the Year. “She’s a really good athlete. What she did is pretty amazing for our little town and our little school.”
Winton finished her four-year career with 1,879 points, which also may be the top mark in Livingston history. Winton won league championships her freshman and senior seasons.
“The past couple weeks it keeps hitting me that it’s over,” Winton said. “It doesn’t feel like it though. It feels like I’m still going to go to open gym in a couple weeks and get ready for another season.”
Winton surprised herself with the numbers she accumulated this season.
“I never thought it would go this way with the success we had and the success I had,” she said. “It was a really good way to go out.”
Ripon’s Reina Sausedo was named the Most Outstanding Player by the TVL coaches.
Players named to the first team were: Alexa Gomez (Escalon), Madi Coehlo (Hughson), Gianna Martella (Hughson), Alizabeth Huerta (Livingston), Victoria Montes (Livingston), Rachel Sausedo (Ripon), Mia Van Lewen (Ripon), Rilee Clark (Ripon Christian), Morgan Van Eldren (Ripon Christian) and Mikayla Macias (Riverbank).
All-CCC Boys Soccer
The El Capitan boys soccer team reached the playoffs for the first time in program history this season.
Roberto Ceja helped lead the way for Gauchos, scoring eight goals which tied for the team lead. Ceja was the Central California Conference coaches’ selection as Most Valuable Player.
Gauchos teammate Anthony Rivera was also named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Central Valley’s Erick Martinez was picked as the Goalie of the Year and Hawks teammate Gerardo Flores was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Central Valley’s Omar Leon was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
The all-CCC first team was comprised of Alfonso Torres (Atwater), Zackery Guerrero (Buhach Colony), Gilberto Flores (Central Valley), Cesar Grajeda (Central Valley), Victor Torres (Central Valley), Adrian Aguilar (Golden Valley), Evan Rodriguez (Golden Valley), Adrian Flores (Merced) and Juan Perez (Patterson).
Second-team selections were Carlos Bravo-Andrade (Atwater), Adrian Bracamontes (Buhach Colony), Isaac Juarez (Central Valley), Eduardo Yepez (Central Valley), Omar Delgado (El Capitan), Diego Hernandez (El Capitan), Gerardo Alenadre (Golden Valley), Carlos Garcia (Golden Valley), Mark Lua (Merced), Sergio Anaya (Patterson) and Jorge Morales (Patterson).
All-CCC Girls Soccer
Golden Valley’s Jadyn Gong and El Capitan’s Anaya Shelton received two of the special awards for CCC girls soccer.
Gong was named the Goalie of the Year and Shelton was picked by the conference coaches as the Offensive Player of the Year.
Central Valley’s Jocelyn Lopez was named the MVP and Hawks teammate Abigail Martinez was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Central Valley’s Miguel Larranaga was named the Coach of the Year.
The all-CCC first team picks were Eliza Barocio (Atwater), Stephanie Alvarez (Buhach Colony), Citaly Salinas (Central Valley), Jacqueline Sanchez (Central Valley), Mixtly Vega (Central Valley), Hailey Espinoza (El Capitan), Kyla Yang (El Capitan), Haylee Heffner (Golden Valley), Melissa Molina (Golden Valley), Deanna Govez (Merced) and Viridiana Murillo (Patterson).
The second-team selections were Alexandra Tristan (Atwater), Myrka Contreras (Buhach Colony), Liliana Cruz (Central Valley), Jocelyn Rodriguez (Central Valley), Alondra Higerada (El Capitan), Isabella Spira (El Capitan), Katelynn Griego (Golden Valley), Bianca Ramirez (Golden Valley), Ruby Cruz (Merced), Brianna Gonzalez (Merced) and Arionna Imhoff (Patterson).
