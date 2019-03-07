Roundup: Harman shines as Atwater track sweeps CCC’s first center meet.

The Atwater High boys and girls track team opened conference play by sweeping the Central California Conference center meet at Patterson High on Wednesday.
Clara Harman won three events to lead the Falcons girls, which edged out Golden Valley 163.5 to 150.5 in the team race.
Harman won individual races in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 35.7 seconds), 1600 (5:47.33) and the 3200 (12:47.01). Atwater’ Kelsey Valencia also won the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet.
The Atwater boys were led by individual winners Julius Peacock and Manuel Flores. Peacock won the 100 (11.48) and Flores won the 300 hurdles (42.56).
The boys racked up 131 points. Golden Valley finished in second place with 100 points.
Golden Valley’s Angelena Williams also won three individual events with victories in the 100 hurdles (16.98), 300 hurdles (51.67) and the long jump (16-03).
El Capitan’s Anaya Shelton was a double-winner with victories in the 200 (27.69) and 400 (1:01.73).
Buhach Colony’s Morgan Johnson won two events, setting personal records in the shot put (36-07.5) and the discus (143-04.).
For the boys, Buhach Colony’s Jimmie Summers won three events with victories in the 800 (2:07.65), 1600 (4:37.66) and 3200 (10:26.13).
El Capitan’s Brian Matthews won the 200 (23.35) and the 400 (51.76) and Merced’s Demetrius Bates won the 110-meter hurdles (15.90) and the high jump (6-02).
Boys Volleyball
Buhach Colony 3, Fresno 2 in Fresno — Steven Hill finished with 28 assists and Chandler White added 10 kills and three blocks as the Thunder outlasted the Warriors 25-23, 19-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-12.
