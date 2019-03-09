Merced College women headed back to the state Elite Eight after playoff win.

Once the Merced College women’s basketball team hit Central Valley Conference play, freshman Hope Salsig has been a realible scorer for the Lady Blue Devils.
The former Turlock High guard averaged 13.6 points per game, reaching double-figure points in 10 of the 12 CVC games.
Merced College needed Salsig’s offense on Saturday. With the offense struggling to knock down shots and MC post player Jada Johnson on the bench in foul trouble, Salsig came up big with four first-half 3-pointers.
Salsig finished with a team-high 16 points to lead the No. 2 Blue Devils (28-3) past No. 7 Cabrillo 70-46 in the second round of the Northern California Regional Playoffs at Don Reid Court.
“My teammates are good at finding me when I’m open,” Salsig said. “They’re also good at feeding the hot hand throughout the game.”
The win sends Merced College back to the state Elite Eight, which begins in Ventura on Friday. The Blue Devils will face a team from Southern California as they try to earn their way back to the state championship game.
“They are so excited,” said Merced College coach Allen Huddleston. “Ayaka (Nakishima) and Suzuna (Shoji) both told me last year after we lost the state championship that we’re going to get back there next year. I said all right. I guess I’m just going for the ride.”
With Nakishima and Shoji leading the way, the Blue Devils dominated Cabrillo with their all-out, pressure defense. The Hawks had trouble getting the ball past half court without avoiding a 10-second violation at times.
Johnson finished with 12 points, but when the 6-foot center picked up her second foul that allowed Huddleston to go to a smaller, quicker lineup that gave Cabrillo fits.
The Blue Devils were able to build a 35-22 lead at the half.
Merced College extended the lead to 57-33 by the end of the third quarter.
Shoji finished with 13 points and Nakashima added 12 points for the Blue Devils.
“I’m very happy with our effort,” Huddleston said. “Even though our shots weren’t falling, kids kept working. Nobody was putting their heads down.”
