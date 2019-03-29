Buhach Colony, Atwater set up for big series next week. Both undefeated in CCC.

The Buhach Colony High baseball team completed a two-game sweep of Merced with a 10-0 win on Thursday night at Merced High.
Alex Kendrick pitched a one-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters along the way.
Daniel Casso and Brandon Ruiz both tripled and drove in a pair of runs for the Thunder (8-1 overall, 4-0 Central California Conference). Dhelahn Tilghman added two hits and a run for Buhach Colony.
Buhach Colony enforced the 10-run mercy rule with a seven-run fifth inning.
The Thunder will face crosstown Atwater (11-2, 4-0) in a big two-game series next week beginning with a game at Buhach Colony on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Atwater 5, Central Valley 1 in Ceres — Jacob Weiss scored three runs and pitched five innings to pick up the win in a game that was called after five innings because of rain.
Atwater turned just four hits into five runs with the help of four errors by the Hawks.
Weiss surrendered just one hit and pitched around five walks with the help of five strikeouts.
The Falcons extended their win streak to 10 games.
El Capitan 15, Golden Valley 5 in Merced — The Gauchos pounded out 15 hits as they evened their record in the CCC at 2-2.
Julien Natividad-Lopez collected three hits and drove in five runs for El Capitan. Tarak Davuluri added two hits and four RBIs and Jacob Reyes doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Gauchos.
Softball
Merced 10, El Capitan 0 in Merced — Trisha McCleskey and Abby Flores combined on a five-inning no-hitter as the Bears improved to 1-1 in the CCC. McCleskey struck out three batters in the first two innings. Flores pitched the final three innings, finishing with four strikeouts.
Le Grand 9, Mariposa 3 in Le Grand — Alexis Aguallo went 3 for 3 with a home run, double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (7-5 overall, 4-1 Southern League). Julie Lua knocked in two runs and Samantha Gonzalez added two hits for Le Grand.
