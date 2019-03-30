They had lost 59 matches in a row. Atwater boys volleyball celebrates first win ever.

The Atwater High boys volleyball program had lost 59 consecutive matches since the program was started three years ago.
The streak was finally snapped on Saturday as the Falcons picked up a 2-1 win over Patterson in the Sierra High Tournament in Manteca. Atwater outlasted the Tigers 25-17, 14-25, 15-13.
“It felt exhilarating,” said senior Dalton Grissom. “It was very exciting and heart-wrenching.”
The Falcons went 0-23 in its first season in 2017 and again went 0-23 last year. Atwater dropped to 0-13 after losing the first match of Saturday’s tournament.
In full disclosure, the win came against Patterson’s junior varsity team that was playing up in the varsity tournament. However, it still goes in the win column for the Falcons.
“The look on their faces were incredible,” said Atwater co-coach Glenn Jones. “I feel good for them.”
Jones and Jose Perez took over the Falcons program this year. They inherit a team comprised of players who are new to volleyball or have little experience.
Grissom and David Dailey are on the only returning seniors from last year’s team.
“It’s been really tough for us,” Grissom said. “The losing makes us feel like we’re a team that doesn’t deserve to be a team. Today showed us the potential we have as a team. We saw that we could be successful.”
Grissom says the program’s lack of success is well know on campus.
“It’s really well known,” he said. “Not many people show up to the (junior varsity) or varsity volleyball matches. It’s not exciting to watch a team lose over and over again. The only time the (students) show up is when it’s for a grade like the Buhach Colony-Atwater game.”
The Falcons had to rally from a 10-6 deficit to win the third game. Atwater has some young players like sophomores Alfonso Belmonte (setter) and Jonathan Velasquez (libero) playing key roles this season.
Jones now has to keep his promise and shave his beard. The coach told his players if they won a game, he would shave his goatee.
“I told them if we won a game, one set, I would shave it,” Jones said. “They didn’t have to win a full match, but they got it. It’ll be gone by Monday. I know my wife will be happy. She couldn’t stand it.”
