Golden Valley ace has scoreless inning streak snapped. Cougars extend winning streak.

Golden Valley pitcher Marissa Bertuccio (16) picked up her 11th win of the season with the Cougars’ 12-2 win over Buhach Colony on Monday. Bertuccio had her scoreless innings streak snapped at 38 innings. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

The Golden Valley softball team scored at least two runs in each of the first five innings as the Cougars defeated Buhach Colony 12-2 in a game that was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Marissa Bertuccio, Naomi Moore and Brandy Colomer hit home runs for the Cougars (11-1 overall, 3-0 Central California Conference), who extended their winning streak to nine consecutive games.

Bertuccio added three runs scored and drove in three runs. She also went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and surrendering two runs on three hits.

The Thunders’ two first-inning runs snapped Bertuccio’s streak of 38 straight scoreless innings, which included six straight shutouts. The Sacramento-State bound senior improved to 11-1 on the season with 0.30 ERA. She has struck out 138 hitters in just under 71 innings pitched.

Maddy Stokes went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Golden Valley and Maddie Martinez scored three times.

Atwater 10, El Capitan 0 in Merced — Lexuss Ponce collected two hits, including a home run to help the Falcons improve to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the CCC. Ponce drove in three runs.

Megan Escobar also added two hits and three RBIs for Atwater. Escobar and Marley Gonzales combined on a two-hit shutout. Kendall Flatt added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for Atwater.

Maddy Smith beat out two infield singles for the Gauchos two hits.

Boys Volleyball

Golden Valley 3, Buhach Colony 0 in Atwater — The Cougars remained unbeaten in the CCC at 7-0 with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-21 win over the Thunder. Drew Hill led the Thunder (5-3 CCC) with 16 assists and Gary Vang added 14 digs.