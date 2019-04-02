Atwater wins CCC showdown against Buhach Colony, extend winning streak to 11 games.

Atwater junior pitcher Nathaniel Silva (12) celebrates with teammates after the final out of a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

There is a certain confidence that comes along during a winning streak. Players come to the ballpark each game expecting to find a way to win.

That’s the zone the Atwater High baseball team finds itself in right now.

The Falcons extended their winning streak to 11 consecutive games as Nathaniel Silva pitched a complete game in a 2-1 win over Buhach Colony in a showdown of unbeaten Central California Conference teams at Buhach Colony HIgh on Tuesday afternoon.

One year after going 8-19 overall and 2-10 in the CCC, Atwater is 12-2 and 5-0 all alone atop the CCC.

Atwater players celebrate following a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“We had a rough year last year,” said Falcons coach Jarrod Pimentel. “It’s pretty much the same group. They’ve just matured. They worked hard in the offseason. They believe they’re good and they’re showing it on the field.”

Atwater beat one of the top pitchers in the CCC in Buhach Colony left-hander Antonio Cortez. The reigning CCC Pitcher of the Year from last year, came into Tuesday’s matchup with a 4-0 record and 0.54 ERA.

The Falcons got to Cortez for two unearned runs in the first inning when Fernando Ruvalcaba hit a two-run double to scored Jacob Weiss and Jakob Faulk with two outs.

Buhach Colony junior pitcher Antonio Cortez (13) delivers a pitch during a game against Atwater at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“That was good, especially for a sophomore in that spot,” Pimental said. “He came up with a big double. I’m excited for him.”

Silva and the Falcons defense made the two runs stand up for the victory.

Atwater played error-free defense behind the junior right-hander. Silva struck out six and surrendered just one second-inning run on a two-out single by Buhach Colony’s Brandon Ruiz. Silva gave up just four hits.

Cortez and reliever Kaden Floro combined to give up just four hits against the Falcons.

“Really I just changed speeds and let me defense work for me,” Silva said. “I have a great defense behind me.”

Atwater junior pitcher Nathaniel Silva (12) delivers a pitch during a game against Buhach Colony at Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Silva says the turn-around this year is due to a team-first attitude that every player has taken on.

“It’s great,” Silva said. “Last year we weren’t as close. This year we just play for each other. We find a way to win. We don’t care what we do, if we strike out, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is if we win.”

The two teams will square off again on Thursday night at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater at 7.

El Capitan 11, Central Valley 0 in Merced — Zach Pilkington collected two hits and three RBIs as the Gauchos won their third consecutive CCC game.

Anthony Perez added two hits and three runs scored for El Capitan and Chase Minor pitched five scoreless innings to pick up the victory.

The Gauchos improved to 8-8 overall and 3-2 in the CCC.

Softball

Atwater 5, Patterson 0 in Atwater — Megan Escobar tossed a two-hit shutout as the Falcons improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the CCC.

Abbi Vierra had two hits and two RBIs and Sarah Warden picked up two hits for the Falcons.