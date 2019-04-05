With Sacramento State in her future, Golden Valley star enjoying one last run at a title.

Golden Valley senior Marissa Bertuccio connects on a two-run home run in the fourth inning against Merced. It was the first of two home runs in the game for Bertuccio. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Golden Valley High softball team developed a taste for winning last season as they ended a 12-year playoff drought.

The Cougars are even better this season.

The core players have returned, including reigning Sun-Star Player of the Year Marissa Bertuccio. Shortstop Vanessa Saltos, third baseman Maddie Martinez and catcher Nini Aranda are some of the key returners. Golden Valley also has some new editions with three young players who have lifted the level of defense and added some pop to the offense.

The new-look Cougars were on display as they blasted three home runs and Bertuccio pitched a complete game, striking out 12 batters in a 7-2 win over Merced on Friday afternoon at Merced High.

Bertuccio showed she’s an all-around talent, launching two, two-run homers as she finished with four RBIs to go along with her stellar performance in the circle.

“It’s awesome with this team,” Bertuccio said. “Every school day I look forward to going out to the softball field whether it’s for practice or a game. This team just brings my energy level up every day.”

Make no mistake, even with some new pieces, Bertuccio is still driving this ship.

The Sacramento State-bound senior has picked up all 13 wins for the Cougars, pitching all but two innings this season. Her 12 strikeouts brings her season total to 160 strikeouts in just under 85 innings pitched. She brought a 0.27 ERA into Friday’s matchup with Merced.

Offensively, Bertuccio is hitting .610 and leads the team with four home runs and 20 RBIs.

Freshmen Kylie Diaz and Naomi Moore and sophomore Maddy Stokes have all cracked the starting lineup.

“The new players have brought us up defensively and one our freshman Naomi Moore led off the game with a home run today,” said Golden Valley coach Ross Cruickshanks, whose team improved to 13-1 and 5-0 in the Central California Conference. “Marissa is more relaxed. She realizes she doesn’t have to throw a shutout every time.”

Bertuccuio did have a string of six consecutive shutouts snapped earlier this week.

Despite Moore’s leadoff homer, Golden Valley found itself behind early after Merced’s Abby Flores doubled in two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The game stayed that way until the Cougars struck for four runs against Merced freshman Trisha McCleskey in the fourth inning. Nini Aranda hit a key RBI double and Bertuccio launched her first home run of the game.

“I knew she was gong to pitch me outside,” Bertuccio said. “I was just going to try to keep fouling them off until she missed that one. When I got it, I just drove it.”

Bertuccio didn’t give up a hit after the first inning.

She launched her second home run over the center field fence almost with just a flick of her wrists.

“Definitely a couple of years ago, if we were down 2-1, we would have pressed too hard,” Cruickshanks said. “We haven’t done that this year. We’re battling more and more.”

Atwater 5, Buhach Colony 1 in Atwater — Sarah Warden, Kendall Flatt and Abbie Vierra all hit home runs to lead the Falcons past the Thunder. Atwater improved to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the CCC.





Megan Escobar went the distance in the circle for Atwater, giving up just one run on three hits and striking out 10.