Roundup: Buhach Colony rallies late to defeat El Capitan. Thunder sit atop CCC standings.

Buhach Colony senior Brendan Ekizian (23) slides safely into second base as Atwater junior Gunnar Kale (24) fields the throw during a game at Atwater Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The Thunder beat the Falcons 2-0. sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Brendan Ekizian and R.J. Garcia both had two hits as the Buhach Colony High baseball team rallied late to defeat El Capitan 5-3 on Tuesday afternoon at Buhach Colony High.

Ekizian added two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases for the Thunder (10-3, 6-1 Central California Conference), who moved a half game ahead of Atwater in the conference standings. The Falcons have the CCC bye this week.

Alex Kendrick picked up the win in relief as Buhach Colony scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after El Capitan (9-9, 4-3 CCC) tied the game at 3-3 with three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Antonio Cortez pitched into the sixth inning, striking out seven and giving up three runs on seven hits for Buhach Colony.

Anthony Perez had three hits, including a double for the Gauchos.

Merced 7, Central Valley 1 in Merced — The Bears exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to pick up their first CCC win.

Julian Torres drove in two runs and went the distance on the mound, striking out nine and scattering eight hits and two walks to pick up the win.

Patterson 1, Golden Valley 0 in Patterson — Miguel Alvarez and Zach Rodriguez combined on a four-hit shutout as the Tigers improved to 8-6 overall and 3-2 in the CCC.

Alvarez went the first five innings to pick up the win as Jordan Imada drove in Logan McCleery with the only run of the game in the fifth inning.

Jason Raine pitched a complete game for the Cougars (4-11, 1-4 CCC). The senior gave up just two hits and struck out eight in six innings.

Atwater 13, East Union 1 in Manteca — Colby Flatt homered, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Falcons defeated the Lancers in a nonleague matchup.

Xavier Ponce picked up the win, pitching four scoreless innings for Atwater (13-3).

Nathaniel Silva picked up three hits, scored three runs and drove in two for the Falcons, who racked up 12 hits.

Softball

Le Grand 9, Delhi 1 in Delhi — Alexis Aguallo had three hits, including two doubles to help the Bulldogs improve to 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the Southern League.

Samantha Gonzalez and Veroncia Garci both had two hits for Le Grand and Angie Belmontes picked up the win.