Buhach Colony wins Fresno Easter Tournament. Golden Valley, Atwater win track titles.

Clovis High catcher Darrien Miller, right, waits for the throw as Buhach Colony’s Kadon Floro slides past home for a run during the championship game of the Fresno Easter Classic at Clovis West on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Buhach Colony High pitching staff put on a showcase during the 50th annual Fresno Easter Baseball Tournament.

Alex Kendrick become the fourth Thunder pitcher to turn in a strong performance. The Fresno State-bound senior struck out seven and gave up just one run on five hits in tossing a complete game as Buhach Colony (15-3) defeated Clovis 9-1 in the championship game on Wednesday night at Clovis West.

Kendrick and teammate Jake Sapien, who threw a no-hitter against Hoover in the tournament opener, were named the Outstanding Tournament Pitchers.

Antonio Cortez and Kadon Floro also turned in strong performances on the mound as the Thunder went 4-0 in the tournament. to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Buhach Colony’s Daniel Casso, center, throws to complete a double-play after forcing out Clovis High’s Koby Kropf during the championship game of the Fresno Easter Classic at Clovis West on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Brendan Ekizian led the offense with two hits and three RBIs.

Cortez and Brandon Ruiz both also had two hits and Kendrick drove in a pair of runs and scored twice.

Softball

Merced 10, El Capitan 0 in Merced — The Bears finished off a big week with a win over the Gauchos as freshman Ellie Alvarez homered and drove in four runs for Merced.

Kat Arceo also drove in three runs and Jewels Perez collected three hits and scored two runs for Merced (12-5 overall, 5-3 Central California Conference).

Trisha McCleskey threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts for the Bears.

Golden Valley 8, Buhach Colony 0 in Merced — Vanessa Saltos homered and Marissa Bertuccio fired a two-hit shutout as the Cougars improved to 20-2 overall and 8-1 in the CCC.

Track

Golden Valley, Atwater clinch CCC championships

Angelena Williams won four individual events with victories in the 100-meter hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and triple jump to lead the Cougars to a win at the final CCC center meet at Atwater High on Wednesday.

The Cougars outscored Atwater 182 to 164 to clinch their first conference championship since 2008 and the third title in school history.

Atwater (100 points) finished second to Golden Valley (139.5) in the boys meet, but the Falcons clinched the championship after winning the first two center meets.

Merced’s Demetrius Bates and Golden Valley’s Avery Townsel were the only double-winners in the boys meet. Bates won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.16 seconds and he won the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches.

Townsel won the triple jump (44-6) and the long jump (21-9).

Williams posted a time of 15.62 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 50.42 seconds in the 300 hurdles. The Cougars senior uncorked jumps of 17-7 in the long jump and 34-7.5 in the triple jump.

Atwater’s Clara Harman won two events with victories in the 800 (2:26.57) and the 3200 (12:46.89).