Buhach Colony volleyball star makes her college choice official. Where is she headed?

Since her junior year, people have been asking Mallory Pazin where she was going to college. The Buhach Colony High senior finally has an answer.

Pazin made her college choice official on Thursday afternoon when she signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Queens University of Charlotte in front of family, coaches, friends and teammates at Buhach Colony High.

“It’s very special,” Pazin said. “I feel it’s the end of the longest process I’ve ever been a part of. It took a while for me to know where I was going to go. I’ve had so many people ask me since my junior year and my answer was I don’t know. Now I can finally give a definite answer.”

Pazin was a four-year varsity player for the Thunder. She was named the Central California Conference Setter of the Year the past two years and helped lead the Thunder to their first CCC championship since 2007 this past fall.

It was after her sophomore year when she realized she wanted to continue playing volleyball in college.

“I couldn’t think of myself not playing the sport anymore,” Pazin said. “I love the sport too much to give it up. I couldn’t see myself not playing for as long as I could.”

Pazin loves making connections with her teammates. Many of those connections have turned into lifelong friendships. Pazin sees that happening at Queens.

Pazin is also looking at experiencing life outside of California. So when her club coach told her Queens was looking for a setter, she was interested.

“I was open to playing anywhere,” Pazin said. “I just wanted a change of scenery. I want to see what else is out there in the world. I want to experience new things.”

Pazin, who has a 4.3 GPA at Buhach Colony, plans to major in psychology. The school also has a good study abroad program, which Pazin is interested in. She visited the campus in Charlotte, N.C. two weeks.

“I fell in love with the campus and Charlotte itself,” Pazin said. “It’s definitely a new place and I’m really excited. The campus itself is pretty small. All the teams are close together. It’s really a tight-knit community of athletes. I loved the area. I loved all the houses that were around the campus. The whole area was just nice.”