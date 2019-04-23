Roundup: Eight-run inning propels Atwater past St. Joseph in Easter tournament opener.

The Atwater High baseball team exploded for eight runs in the second inning and went on to defeat St. Joseph 9-2 on the first day of the 60th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament on Monday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Michael Trejo had two hits during the second-inning rally and Cristofer Trejo and Colby Flatt connected on run-scoring doubles.

Michael Trejo, Nathaniel Silva, Jakob Faulk and Flatt all had two hits with Flatt knocking in two runs.

Jacob Weiss pitched three scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Mountain House 8, Golden Valley 1 in Atwater — Andres De Leon collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Mustangs past the Cougars.

Noah Hering gave up just one run in five innings to pick up the win for Mountain House (11-8).

Livingston 9, Golden Valley 1 in Atwater — Cesar Avila doubled and scored two runs as the Wolves improved to 13-8 overall.

Julian Cabrera and Jaime Diaz both had two hits for Livingston. The Wolves broke the game open with a six-run third inning.

Ripon 1, Downey 0 in Atwater — Mason Azevedo pitched a one-hit shutout as the Indians opened the Atwater tournament with a victory over the Knights. Nethaniel Stum drove in the only run of the game with an RBI double in the third inning for Ripon.