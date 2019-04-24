Atwater moves one win away from playing for Easter baseball tournament championship.

Jacob Weiss is congratulated by his Atwater teammates after scoring a run during the Falcons’ 12-6 win over Downey on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

For the second straight night the Atwater High baseball exploded for eight runs in the second inning as the Falcons improved to 2-0 in the 60th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament with a 12-6 win over Downey on Tuesday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Michael Trejo picked up the win in relief. The Falcons junior right-hander came on when starter Xavier Ponce struggled in the first inning. Trejo pitched six and 2/3 innings, giving up just two runs.

Jacob Weiss delivered a three-run double during the second-inning rally. Jakob Faulk added a two-run single and Gunnar Kale produced a two-run double.

Atwater High senior Jakob Faulk pulls up at third base during the Falcons’ 12-6 win over Downey on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“We hit the ball well as a team,” said Atwater coach Jarrod Pimentel, whose team improved to 17-4. “I’ve been pleased with the way we hit the ball the last two nights.”

The Falcons have scored 21 runs in the first two games of the tournament.

Atwater will face Ripon on Wednesday night. A Falcons’ win would clinch a spot in the championship game on Thursday night.

“The boys are really excited,” Pimentel said. “We haven’t been in the championship game in a while. Ripon is a good little team and I’m sure we’ll see their ace. We’ll have our hands full with him.”

Atwater High junior Jacob Weiss beats the throw to the plate during the Falcons’ 12-6 win over Downey on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Weiss went 2 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Faulk added two hits, three RBIs and two runs and Nathaniel Silva had two hits and three runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Livingston 12, Turlock Christian 2 in Atwater — The Wolves (13-8) improved to 2-0 in the tournament with a win over the Eagles. Cesar Avila threw a complete game to pick up the victory. The senior also picked up three hits to help lead the Wolves’ offensive attack.

Mountain House 4, Turlock Christian 3 in Atwater — Ernesto De Leon picked up two hits and drove in two runs as the Mustangs improved to 2-0 in the tournament. Mountain House will play Livingston on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the championship game on Thursday night.

Sam Olsen pitched six innings to pick up the win.

St. Joseph 11, Ripon 0 in Atwater — Michael Shih threw a five-hit shutout to help the Pilots improve to 1-1 in the tournament. Shih also went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs.

Joseph Boyden and Hudson Hennigh added two hits as St. Joseph pounded out 13 hits.