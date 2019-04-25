Atwater improves to 3-0 in Easter tournament. Falcons will play in championship game.

Mountain House senior Andres De Leon is hit in the head with the ball while stealing second base during a 5-2 win over Livingston on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Jakob Faulk did a little of everything for the Atwater High baseball team. The Falcons senior pitched a complete game, striking out seven on the mound and he also went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs as Atwater defeated Ripon 13-3 on Wednesday night.

The Falcons (18-4) improved to 3-0 in the 60th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament and will face Mountain House in the championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

Atwater was scored 34 runs in its three wins over St. Joseph, Downey and Ripon.

Jacob Weiss and Nathaniel Silva both added two hits and three runs scored with Weiss also knocking in two runs. Atwater’s Colby Flatt also had two hits.

The Falcons are trying to win their own tournament for the first time since 2014.

Mountain House 5, Livingston 2 in Atwater — Andres De Leon was one out short of a complete game as the Mustangs senior picked up the win that sends Mountain House into the championship game against Atwater.

De Leon struck out six as he navigated his way around four walks and six hits to give up just two runs against the Wolves.

De Leon also had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases on offense.

Two walks and two Livingston errors opened the door for three first-inning runs for the Mustangs (13-8).

Cesar Avila had two hits and an RBI for Livingston (13-9). The Wolves will face St. Joseph on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Golden Valley 14, Turlock Christian 0 in Atwater — Jason Raine had three hits, two runs and an RBI to lead the Cougars, who banged out 10 hits to pick up their first win in the tournament.

Robert White also had a big day at the plate for the Cougars, picking up two hits, scoring three runs and knocking in two runs. Sophomore Jaret Mello collected two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs and Javier Reyes added two hits and two runs.

Golden Valley (7-14) will play Ripon at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

St. Joseph 8, Downey 7 in Atwater — AJ Ramsey led the Pilots with three hits, two runs and two RBIs in a narrow win over the Knights. Michael Shih also drove in a pair of runs for St. Joseph (13-6).