Atwater star tosses no-hitter as Falcons win Easter baseball tournament championship.

Atwater junior pitcher Jacob Weiss (9) delivers a pitch to home plate during the championship game against Mountain House in the annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Falcons beat the Mustangs 8-1 sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“Not bad for a catcher.”

That’s what Jacob Weiss tweeted out after throwing a no-hitter to lead the Atwater High baseball team to an 8-1 win over Mountain House in the championship game of the 60th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament on Thursday night at Memorial Ballpark.

Weiss took off the gear and took the mound for the Falcons and dominated, striking out 13 batters as he pitched around four walks.

Atwater (19-4) won its own tournament for the first time since 2014.

“It’s about time we won this tournament,” said Weiss, who was named the MVP of the tournament.

Atwater juniors Nathaniel Silva (12) and Jacob Weiss (9) are greeted by teammates as they jog back to the dugout during the championship game against Mountain House in the annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Falcons beat the Mustangs 8-1. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Weiss struck out eight batters in a row at one point. The junior right-hander, who has already verbally committed to the University of the Pacific, had the no-hitter on his mind early in the game.

“The entire game,” he said. “I didn’t want to think about it, but it was always in the back of my mind. My arm was extra juiced those last few innings. Every time I thought about it, I tried to throw harder and harder.”

Weiss improved to 6-0 on the season with a 1.73 ERA. He’s won all six of his starts, including a win over St. Joseph in the tournament opener on Monday.

Atwater junior Jacob Weiss (9) poses for a photo after throwing a no-hitter and recording 13 strikeouts, during the Falcons’ 8-1 win over Mountain House in the championship game of the 60th annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“He was great,” said Atwater coach Jarrod Pimentel. “That was probably one of the best pitching performances this year. It’s right up there with Nathaniel Silva’s start in game one against Buhach Colony. He had all three pitches working.”

There was one questionable call that came in the seventh inning as Ernesto De Leon hit a sinking line drive that glanced off the glove of Atwater left fielder Ezekiel Cardenas.

The play was ruled an error in Atwater’s home scorebook.

Cardenas agreed with the ruling, saying the ball hit his glove.

“It doesn’t matter,” Weiss said. “A no-hitter, a one-hitter, as long as we took home the tournament championship I’m happy.”

Atwater senior Jacob Faulk fist bumps teammates during the championship game against Mountain House in the annual Fran Oneto/Atwater-Winton Lions Easter Baseball Tournament at Memorial Ballpark in Atwater, Calif., on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Falcons beat the Mustangs 8-1. Shawn Jansen sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Atwater’s Jakob Faulk, Silva and Colby Flatt were all named to the all-tournament team as the Falcons’ bats lit up the tournament.

Faulk went 7 for 14 in the four games with five runs scored and nine RBIs. Silva went 8 for 16 with nine runs scored. Flatt went 6 for 13, including two doubles against Mountain House. Weiss had six hits in the tournament with seven RBIs and six runs.

The Falcons hit .384 as a team and scored 42 runs in the four games.

“Everyone is just seeing the ball really good I guess,” Faulk said. “Silva kind of starts it off at the top of the order. Once one guy gets going, we all get going.”

“We were just very aggressive this whole tournament,” Weiss said. “The entire team put it together and we just tore through this tournament.”

St. Joseph 13, Livingston 5 in Atwater — The Pilots cranked out 13 hits as they handed the Wolves their second straight loss. Thomas Kamplain drove in three runs and five different St. Joseph hitters had two hits.

Ripon 5, Golden Valley 1 in Atwater — Gerald Nix went 3 for 3 and Devon Bacon drove in two runs as the Indians knocked off the Cougars. Golden Valley went 1-3 in the tournament.

The Cougars will host Merced on Tuesday at Doug Fister Field at 4 p.m.

Turlock Christian 7, Downey 3 in Atwater — Micah Blomenkamp had two hits, including a home run as the Eagles defeated the Knights.

Freshman Myles Jenkins added two hits and two runs for Turlock Christian.