Merced College’s Norton wins top honor. Blue Devils claim conference swimming title.

Connor Norton, Merced College akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced College freshman Connor Norton was named the Bay Valley Conference Swimmer of the Year and the Blue Devils won the Bay Valley Conference championship.

Norton qualified for the CCCAA State Swimming and Diving Championships May 2-4th at De Anza College in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21,01 seconds. Norton also qualified for state in the 200 freestyle (1:44.08) and the 100 freestyle (46.43).

Abraham Santana qualified in the 100 breaststroke (58.16) and the 200 breaststroke (2:07.60).

Luke Bird, Logan Friesen, Elias Marquez, Jeff Runyan, Dustin Silva, Norton and Santana qualified for five relays. The Blue Devils will be represented in the 200 freestyle relay (1:25.70), 400 medley relay (3:37.84), 200 medley relay (1:38.62), 800 freestyle relay (7:16.74) and 400 freestyle relay (3:10.90).

Merced College’s Scott McCall was also named the Bay Valley Conference Coach of the Year.