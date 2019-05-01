Merced County athlete earns one of the top scholarships given by Sac-Joaquin Section

Livingston’s Annie Winton (33) received the Clarke Coover scholarship during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Breakfast Awards Ceremony on Tuesday morning in Lodi. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Livingston High senior Annie Winton received one of the top scholarships given by the Sac-Joaquin Section during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Breakfast Awards Ceremony on Tuesday morning in Lodi.

Winton was a Clarke Coover scholarship award winner. There’s one Coover scholarship handed to the top male and top female in the section. The scholarship is worth $1,200.

Winton has been a multisport athlete during her four years at Livingston, playing four years of basketball, golf and softball. She played one year of soccer, earning 13 varsity letters.

Winton was named the conference Most Valuable Player once in golf and twice in basketball. This past basketball season, Winton finished second in the state in scoring at 27.1 points per game.

Winton still found time to be a member of leadership, she was a study body officer for three years and volunteered with Livingston recreation basketball and softball clinics.

Winton has a 3.98 GPA and plans to play basketball at Merced College next season.

The section office handed out $26, 350 in scholarships on Tuesday to the 49 winners of the A. Dale Lacky/CSEA Scholarships. The scholarships were earned for outstanding athletic performance, community service and academic success.

Merced’s Quinn Hagerman received a scholarship at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Breakfast Awards Ceremony on Tuesday morning in Lodi. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced’s Quinn Hagerman earned a $400 scholarship. Hagerman is a three-time Sun-Star Cross Country Athlete of the Year.

In cross country, she was named all-Central California Conference all four years, all-section for three years and took ninth in the state as a junior. He is a two-time Masters Meet qualifier in track.

She’s a member of Link Crew, CSF (lifetime member) and was with ASB Leadership for one year.

Hagerman is second in her class of 419 students with a 4.38 GPA. She received a scholarship for track and cross country from Southern Utah University and plans to major in hospitality business management.

Los Banos’ Leslie Hernandez Soberanes also received a $400 scholarship. Hernandez Soberanes competed in cross country and track all four years and wrestled her senior season.

She was a three-time all-Western Athletic Conference selection in cross country and received the distance runner of the year award in track twice.

When she’s not running, she’s busy as a member of the Spanish Honors Society, Photography Club, First Priority, National Honors Society, Science Desmos Club, History Society and Soroptimist Club.

Hernandez Soberanes still found time to earn a 4.20 GPA.

Devon Gomes was one of the boys to earn a $400 scholarship. Gomes played basketball for four years and volleyball for three seasons.

He’s a three-time State Senator Award recipient and he was a league scholar-athlete twice. He is a member of FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Ag Mechanics Team.

Gomes also had a 4.09 GPA.