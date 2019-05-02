Roundup: Golden Valley senior shines at CCC track championships winning four events.

Golden Valley’s Angelena Williams poses for a portrait in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Williams is the Merced Sun-Star’s Girls Track Athlete of the Year. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Golden Valley senior Angelena Williams won four individual titles at the Central California Conference Track & Field Championships at Patterson High on Wednesday.

Williams was victorious in the 100 hurdles (14.90 seconds), 300 hurdles (49.38), long jump (17 feet, 6 inches) and triple jump (34-10). Williams also swept the four events in the third CCC center meet at Atwater High on April 17.

Williams will get home-track advantage next week at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championships, which will be held at Veterans Stadium on the campus of Golden Valley. The trials will be held on Tuesday with the finals scheduled for Thursday.

Atwater’s Clara Harman also took home two individual championships with wins in the 800 (2:24.02) and the 1600 (5:11.02).

Other local winners included: El Capitan’s Nylah Hassaan in the 100 (12.30) and Anaya Shelton in the 400 (1:01.44). Golden Valley’s Keionnie Clemons picked up a win in the 200 (26.04) and teammate Amethyst Lumley won the pole vault (7-11). Merced’s Quinn Hagerman crossed the finish line first in the 3200 (11:43.36) and Bears teammate Kaitlynn Perez won the high jump (5-1).

Atwater’s Natalie Griffin picked up a victory in the shot put (37-7.5) and Buhach Colony senior Morgan Johnson won the discus (123-02).

On the boys side, El Capitan’s Brian Matthews, Merced’s Cole McKain and Golden Valley’s Avery Townsel all won two individual events.

Matthews on the 200 (22.14) and 400 (50.05). McKain swept the 1600 (4.29.95) and 3200 (9:56.99) and Townsel won the long jump (21-7.5) and the triple jump (42-2.5).

Other local boys winners include: Merced’s Demetrius Bates in the 110 hurdles (14.99), Golden Valley’s Isaiah Daniel in the 300 hurdles (40.43), Atwater’s Samuel Jenkins in the discus (137-03) and Falcons’ teammate Eduardo Hurtado in the high jump (6-5).

Softball

Merced 5, Central Valley 4 (8 innings) in Merced — Abby Flores homered and drove in two runs as the Bears needed extra innings to defeat the Hawks.

Merced (15-7, 6-3 CCC) also received three hits and one run from freshman Kaitlyn Arceo.

Atwater 14, El Capitan 4 in Atwater — The Falcons (16-6 overall, 6-2 CCC) pounded out 15 hits as they celebrated senior day.

Marley Gonzales hit her third home run of the season and had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Megan Escobar picked up the win in the circle and also collected four hits and three RBIs.

Patterson 13, Buhach Colony 3 in Atwater — Carli Medina had three hits, including a triple, to go along with four runs and three RBIs as the Tigers improved to 12-7 overall and 7-2 in the CCC.