Golden Valley scores winning run on a squeeze play in final inning to beat Merced.

Golden Valley senior Jesus Leon avoids the tag of Merced catcher Grant Deal during a squeeze play that scored the winning run in the seventh inning in the Cougars’ 2-1 win over Merced on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Merced High. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

Last year Merced High defeated Golden Valley on a squeeze play in the seventh inning. On Frida night it was the Cougars’ turn.

Golden Valley senior Jesus Leon narrowly missed the tag of Merced High catcher Grant Deal as he slid home with the eventual game-winning run on a squeeze play in the top of the seventh inning as the Cougars edged the Bears 2-1.

“Last year they walked off with a squeeze play,” said Cougars coach Greg Euker. “That type of thing is raised in the back of your mind. It was a little redemption for us. Me and (Merced coach) Ty (Pedretti) played for the same coaches in high school and college. We have the same philosophies. It was nice to get one back.”

Golden Valley senior Robert White lays down a squeeze bunt to drive in the winning run in the seventh inning of the Cougars’ 2-1 win over Merced on Friday, May 3, 2019. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

With the score tied at 1-1 in the top of the seventh and the bases loaded, Euker called on senior Robert White to get the bunt down. White delivered with a bunt in front of the plate. Deal tried to race out, grab the ball and tag Leon, but Leon slid safely across the plate with the go-ahead run.

“It’s something we work on in practice a lot,” Euker said. “I think we had the right guy at the place. Robert White has been one of our most consistent guys and one of our best bunters.”

White also picked up the win, pitching five innings in relief and only giving up one run.

The Golden Valley High baseball players celebrate a 2-1 win over Merced on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Merced High. Shawn Jansen Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

“He’s the type of guy that he could easily be one of our top pitchers, but he does such a good job at shortstop,” Euker said. “He doesn’t always get the opportunity to pitch. We went to him, being a senior, on a special night and he showed how big his heart is.”

Xavier Stewart pitched well for the Merced, striking out 10 batters before leaving with one out in the seventh inning.

The game was scoreless until both teams scored a run in the sixth inning.

Golden Valley improved to 9-15 overall and 5-5 in the Central California Conference. Merced dropped to 8-17 and 2-8 in the CCC.

Softball





Atwater 9, Central Valley 1 in Ceres — Megan Escobar did a little of everything for the Falcons. The senior hit a home run, collected three hits and three RBIs on the offense. She also tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts and no walks in the circle.

The homer was Escobar’s third of the season.

Marley Gonzales added two hits and two runs scored and Makayla Silviera finished with two hits and two RBIs.

The win sets up a showdown on Monday with Golden Valley in Atwater. Both teams are in a three-way tie with Patterson atop the CCC at 8-2.

Patterson 3, Golden Valley 0 in Merced — The Tigers snapped the Cougars’ eight-game winning streak behind a six-hit shutout by Alexis Zavala. Carolyn Dallimore drove in two runs for Patterson (8-2 CCC), which pulled even atop the CCC with Atwater and GV.