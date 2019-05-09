Golden Valley softball, Livingston baseball end long championship droughts.

The Golden Valley High softball team, shown here after a win over Atwater, clinched a share of their first conference championship since 2005. Sjansen@mercedsun-star.com

The Golden Valley High softball team did away with the suspense early, scoring seven runs in the first inning en route to a 13-1 win over Merced on Wednesday afternoon at Golden Valley High.

The win clinched a share of the Central California Conference championship. It’s GV’s first title since 2005. The Cougars finished tied atop the CCC with Patterson at 10-2.

Freshman Naomi Moore doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead the Cougars’ offense. Vanessa Saltos and Marissa Bertuccio both added two hits with Bertuccio scoring three times and Saltos scoring two runs.

Bertuccio picked up the win in the circle, giving up one run on one hit and striking out eight.

Abby Flores doubled for Merced’s only hit.

Baseball

Livingston 12, Modesto Christian 3 in Salida — The Wolves finished off their two-game sweep of the Crusaders to win their first league championship since 1996.

Livingston finished 17-10 overall and 10-2 in the Trans-Valley League.

Five Wolves hitters had multiple hits as they finished with 12 hits as a team. Cooper Winton, Julian Cabrera, Tyler Garcia, Dakota Garcia and Memo Avalos all had two hits. Winton and Tyler Garcia also drove in two runs.

Junior Devon Del Toro picked up the win, going six innings on the mound. Del Toro gave up three runs on five hits.