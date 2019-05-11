Roundup: Livingston girls win first track section championship in school history.

Alizabeth Huerta, Livingston High

The Livingston High girls track team captured their first Sac-Joaquin Section championship on Friday night at Chavez High in Stockton.

The Wolves racked up 63 team points to win the Division V championship.

Leading the way was sophomore Alizabeth Huerta, who won two individual events. Huerta won the 400-meter race with a time of 58.13 seconds. She also added a win in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet and 1 inch.

Huerta also finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.15 seconds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Livingston sophomore Breanna Espinoza also was a double-winner with victories in the shot put (37-9.5) and the discus (129-2).

Wolves freshman Karina Duran placed third in the 800 with a time os 2 minutes and 21.61 seconds.

History has been made today. The D5 track section champions are your very own Livingston High girls! They won the first ever female section championship in school history. #rollpack @leadership_lhs @LHS_sports24 @MSSsports @wolvesprincipal pic.twitter.com/Ro3itPLcNz — Malachi - LHS T&F (@AmazingEevee) May 11, 2019

Livingston’s 4x400 relay team placed second (4:04.78).

Hilmar’s Cole Bailey won the championship in the long jump with a mark of 22-0.25.

In the Division IV championships, Los Banos’ Amelia Smith took home victories in the 100 hurdles (16.37) and the high jump (5-1).

Tigers teammate Brayden Jones won the 300 hurdles (40.55).

Pacheco’s Daniel Herrera finished second in the 3200 with a time of 9 minutes, 55.34 seconds.

Baseball

Chowchilla 4, Exeter 2 in Exeter — Ronin Haley drove in two runs as the No. 7 seed Chowchilla upset No. 2 Exeter in the Central Section Division IV playoffs on Friday.

Cody Woolsey had two hits, scoring one run and driving in one run to lead the Tribe’s offense. Noah Linhares picked up the win in relief for Chowchilla (15-11-1).

The Tribe will face No. 6 Fowler in the semifinals on Wednesday.