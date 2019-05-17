Los Banos opens playoffs with win to extend winning streak to 21 consecutive games.

The Los Banos High baseball team scored all six runs in the second inning and held on for a 6-4 win over Pioneer in the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.

The top-seed Tigers (25-1) extended their winning streak to 21 games.

Miguel Espana delivered the big blow during the second-inning rally with a three-run triple.

Trent Mallonee, Chase Wilson and Jack Arragona also drove in runs for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in the state in Division III by CalHiSports. Mallonee and Landon Ramos finished with two hits as Los Banos collected nine hits.

Kody Cardoza pitched into the seventh inning to pick up the win. Max Ramirez came on with two runners on and one out in the seventh to record the final two outs to pick up the save. Cardoza gave up nine hits and four runs, while striking out five.

Los Banos will face Central Catholic on Monday at Tony Zupo Field in Lodi at 4 p.m. The No. 4 Raiders defeated No. 5 Sonora 4-2 on Thursday.