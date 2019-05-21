Buhach Colony baseball defeats Oakdale to move two wins away from section title.

Buhach Colony junior pitcher Antonio Cortez throws a strike in the Thunder’s CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoff game against Oakdale at Klein Family Field in Stockton, California on May, 20, 2019 in Stockton, Calif. jlopez@modbee.com

Buhach Colony baseball coach Greg Wakefield said after his team trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the first against Oakdale at Klein Family Field in Stockton on Monday, he didn’t say anything because his team was a veteran group who knew what they had to do.

“We are taking this one inning at a time,” Wakefield said. “They know to get ready for the next at-bat.”

The No. 1 seed Thunder responded with five runs in the first and beat the Mustangs, 15-6 in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III Semifinals. Buhach Colony (24-5) is two wins away from a section title and will face No. 10 Ponderosa on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Sophomore third baseman Jake Sapien had four RBIs while senior infielder Alex Kendrick had three.

After a five-run first inning, the Thunder scored six in the third, benefiting from a couple of Oakdale (20-9) errors.

“We executed (squeeze bunts and sacrifice fly balls),” Wakefield said. “We have been doing this all year.”

All nine batters reached base for Buhach Colony and eight reached base multiple times.

Sophomore third baseman Gannon Davis had three RBIs for the Mustangs, who will play Atwater in a elimination game on Wednesday.

Ponderosa 11, Atwater 0 in Stockton — The Bruins handed the Falcons their first loss in the Division III playoffs. Ponderosa chased Atwater starter Nathaniel Silva out of the game after three innings with seven runs.

Silva had two of Atwater’s four hits. The Falcons made four errors on defense.

The Falcons (25-5) will face Oakdale in an elimination game on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at University of Pacific.

Track

Atwater high jumper qualifies for state meet

Atwater’s Eduardo Hurtado finished third at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters High Jump competition to qualify for the CIF State Meet. Hurtado was one of eight competitors to clear 6 feet, 4 inches, which is the automatic qualifying mark at Tokay High on Monday. The high jump competition had been postponed because of wet conditions on Saturday at UC Davis and moved to Tokay on Monday.

Hurtado becomes the first Atwater track athlete to compete at the state meet since Dallas Hoofard in 2013.