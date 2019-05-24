Buhach Colony rallies late to defeat Oakdale. Thunder will play for section title

Buhach Colony sophomore Jake Sapien, shown here in a playoff game earlier this season, knocked in the winning run during the Thunder’s 6-4 win over Oakdale on Thursday night.

The Buhach Colony High baseball team kept their section championship hopes alive with a late rally to defeat Oakdale 6-4 Thursday night at University of the Pacific’s Klein Family Field.

Jake Sapien delivered the go-ahead run with a single during a four-run, fifth inning that erased a 4-1 deficit.

The Thunder (25-6) cranked out six hits to score four runs after the Mustangs (21-10) scored three runs in the top of the inning.

Sapien started the game on the mound and gave way to left-hander Antonio Cortez, who picked up the win with four scoreless innings.

The Thunder will face No. 10 Ponderosa (17-15) on Monday at 4 p.m. at Klein Family Field for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship. Buhach Colony will need to defeat the Bruins twice. Ponderosa only needs one win for the title.

Buhach Colony racked up 13 hits against Oakdale. Daniel Casso finished with two hits and two runs scored and Dhelahn Tilghman picked up two hits and two RBIs.

Alex Kendrick, Brendan Ekizian and Kadon Floro also finished with two hits.

Buhach Colony is looking to win its third section title and first since 2005.