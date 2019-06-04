Former Buhach Colony star selected in Major League Baseball draft. Where is he headed?

San Jose State senior Andrew Mitchel, who graduated from Buhach Colony in 2015, was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the eight round on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. San Jose State athletics

San Jose State left-hander Andrew Mitchel was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the eighth round of Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

Mitchel graduated from Buhach Colony in 2015.

The Spartans senior was 4-5 with a 4.57 ERA this season. He led the Mountain West Conference with 112 strikeouts.

As junior last year, Mitchel was named the Co-MWC Pitcher of the Year after finishing with a 6-2 record to go along with a 3.72 ERA. He struck out 101 batters in 87 innings.

Mitchel is listed at 6-foot2 and 200 pounds.

